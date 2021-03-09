Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

STAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

