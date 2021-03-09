Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of STAY remained flat at $$16.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

