Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of STAY remained flat at $$16.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

