Expanse Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $41,134.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

