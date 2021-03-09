Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,032. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
