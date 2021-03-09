Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,032. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

