Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

