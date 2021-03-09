ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Position Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 795.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.