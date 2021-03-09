Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 5% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Essentia has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $285,276.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars.

