Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $40,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NYSE:EQR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

