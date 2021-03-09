Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MannKind Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNKD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $897.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

