EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.31

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 9751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. EnQuest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $517.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

