Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $212.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.59.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

