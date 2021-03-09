Energo (TSL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 801.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Energo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 857.8% higher against the dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1.03 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

