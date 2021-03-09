Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) versus Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Head to Head Survey

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Hills and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 13.01% 8.71% 2.93% Enel Américas 10.43% 11.67% 4.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Hills and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 7 0 2.78 Enel Américas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $71.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Enel Américas has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Enel Américas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Black Hills.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Hills and Enel Américas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.73 billion 0.03 $199.31 million $3.53 18.04 Enel Américas $14.31 billion 0.65 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Black Hills pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Black Hills on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,900 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,066,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,775 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,210 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 500 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.