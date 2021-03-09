Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

