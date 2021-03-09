Elizabeth Ryder Sells 12,500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.