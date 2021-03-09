Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,671 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,068,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

