EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 31.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price was up 31.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $46.15. Approximately 6,329,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,253,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

