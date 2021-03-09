Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Edenred has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.