eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in eBay by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,815 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 110,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 692,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.