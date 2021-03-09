Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.