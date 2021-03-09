Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $299,020.56 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56.

Uday Yadav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73.

ETN stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

