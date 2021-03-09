EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.