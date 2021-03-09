Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Insider Smriti Laxman Popenoe Buys 1,089 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) insider Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 1,089 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $19,983.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smriti Laxman Popenoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 1,120 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $19,992.00.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

