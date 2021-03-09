Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,377,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $91.53 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.