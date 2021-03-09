Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,557 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

