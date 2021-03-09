Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.