Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.41 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Science Applications International accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

