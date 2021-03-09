Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

