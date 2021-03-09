Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$364,210.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

DPM stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.81. 262,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$10.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPM. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

