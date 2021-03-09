Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DUFRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dufry has a consensus rating of Hold.

DUFRY stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

