Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.45

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00497232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00466333 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

