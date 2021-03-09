DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.