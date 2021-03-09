DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

