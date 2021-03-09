DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.50 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $17,371,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

