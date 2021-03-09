Douglas J. Richards Sells 53,486 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPWR traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $29.09. 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SunPower by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

