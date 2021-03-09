Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.07.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

