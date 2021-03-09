Docebo (DCBO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of DCBO opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

