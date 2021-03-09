Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.
Shares of DIN opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,480. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
