Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of DIN opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,480. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

