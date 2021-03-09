Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 1,114 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DIN stock opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $88.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.