Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $903,647.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $54.19 or 0.00100275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,639 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

