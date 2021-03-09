DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.40-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.544-9.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.59 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-5.20 EPS.

DKS stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

