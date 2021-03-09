DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.