DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $364.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

