Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $24.57. 22,457,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,287,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

