Devery Market Cap Reaches $384,001.89 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $384,001.89 and $1,732.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Devery is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

