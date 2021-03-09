Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.66 ($56.07).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €43.36 ($51.01) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.08 and a 200-day moving average of €40.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.