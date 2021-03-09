Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.10 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.99 ($8.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €12.41 ($14.60) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.45. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.