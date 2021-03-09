Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

