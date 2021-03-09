Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 963,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,597 shares of company stock worth $28,194,150 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEN opened at $43.15 on Monday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

