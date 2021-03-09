Delphy Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $452,319.29 and approximately $42,291.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00058984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.00812041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00025805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

