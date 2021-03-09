Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,970. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

